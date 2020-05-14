App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 14, 2020 02:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Poco F2 Pro vs OnePlus 8: Specs, price, features compared

While the OnePlus 8 goes on sale later this month in India, it is currently unknown when will the Poco F2 Pro launch happen in India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Poco has unveiled its flagship smartphone, the Poco F2 Pro. The smartphone comes with top-of-the-line specifications but is priced relatively lower than other flagship smartphones available out there. One of the first biggest competitors of the Poco F2 Pro is the OnePlus 8.

While the OnePlus 8 goes on sale later this month in India, it is currently unknown when will the Poco F2 Pro launch happen in India. Meanwhile, here is an on-paper spec comparison of the Poco F2 Pro vs OnePlus 8.
ParametersPoco F2 ProOnePlus 8
Display6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 1080*2400 resolution. The screen does not have any kind of notch or hole-punch cutout, resulting in a 92.7 percent screen-to-body ratio.6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 1080*2400 resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The screen has a punch-hole cutout for the front camera.
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor 
RAM6GB/ 8GB LPDDR5 6GB/ 8GB/ 12GB LPDDR4x
Storage128GB UFS 3.1128GB/ 256GB UFS 3.0 
Rear Camera64MP Sony IMX686 f/1.8 + 8MP 123-degree f/2.2 ultra-wide lens + 2MP portrait lens + 5MP macro lens.48MP Sony IMX586 + 16MP f/2.2 116-degree ultra-wide + 2MP f/2.4 macro lens
Front camera20MP pop-up camera16MP
Battery4,700 mAh with 30W fast-charge4,300 mAh with 30T Warp charge
OSAndroid 10-based MiUi 11 with Poco Launcher 2.0Android 10-based Oxygen OS 10
SecurityOptical in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlockOptical in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock

Connectivity

options		5G, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack USB Type-C5G, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C
Colour OptionsNeon Blue, Phantom White, Electric Purple, and Cyber GreyInterstellar Glow, Onyx Black, Glacier Green
Price

6GB + 128GB (499 Euro (roughly Rs 40,700),

Close
8GB + 256GB 599 Euro (roughly Rs 48,900).

6GB + 128GB for Rs 41,999,

related news

8GB + 128GB for Rs 44,999,

12GB + 256GB for Rs 49,999.

Verdict

Both the smartphones — Poco F2 Pro and OnePlus 8 — offer value-for-money specifications but come with some key differences that could be a key factor to the buyer’s purchase decision.

The Poco F2 Pro features an all-screen design experience, which could come in handy for an immersive content viewing experience. OnePlus 8, on the other hand, has a punch-hole cutout on the top-left corner of the curved display.

In case you want a high refresh rate display, the OnePlus 8 with a 90Hz AMOLED panel should be your pick as the Poco F2 Pro’s display is limited to 60Hz.

While the processor is the same on both the smartphones, the Poco F2 Pro has a slightly faster LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. Furthermore, it has a bigger battery that offers 30W fast charging.

On-paper, the Poco F2 Pro features a 64MP quad-camera setup, whereas the OnePlus 8 has a 48MP triple-camera setup. We would recommend waiting for the real-world camera comparison and reviews to see which smartphone shoots better images.

Overall, the Poco F2 Pro has a marginal upper-hand over the OnePlus 8. However, pricing remains a key factor. We are not even sure if the Poco F2 Pro will debut in India. If it does, speculations online suggest that the smartphone could be priced below Rs 40,000 in India.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
First Published on May 14, 2020 02:28 pm

tags #gadgets #OnePlus #Poco #smartphones

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Maharashtra looks to ease business permissions to attract companies, FDI

Maharashtra looks to ease business permissions to attract companies, FDI

Coronavirus pandemic | Here's how you can get a permit to buy alcohol in Mumbai

Coronavirus pandemic | Here's how you can get a permit to buy alcohol in Mumbai

COVID-19 impact | Shell out Rs 10,000 for a taxi ride from Delhi airport to Noida or Ghaziabad

COVID-19 impact | Shell out Rs 10,000 for a taxi ride from Delhi airport to Noida or Ghaziabad

most popular

COVID-19 | The economic package must promote jobs in rural sector

COVID-19 | The economic package must promote jobs in rural sector

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.