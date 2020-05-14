Poco F2 Pro vs OnePlus 8: Specs, price, features compared

Poco has unveiled its flagship smartphone, the Poco F2 Pro. The smartphone comes with top-of-the-line specifications but is priced relatively lower than other flagship smartphones available out there. One of the first biggest competitors of the Poco F2 Pro is the OnePlus 8.

Parameters Poco F2 Pro OnePlus 8 Display 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 1080*2400 resolution. The screen does not have any kind of notch or hole-punch cutout, resulting in a 92.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 1080*2400 resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The screen has a punch-hole cutout for the front camera. Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor RAM 6GB/ 8GB LPDDR5 6GB/ 8GB/ 12GB LPDDR4x Storage 128GB UFS 3.1 128GB/ 256GB UFS 3.0 Rear Camera 64MP Sony IMX686 f/1.8 + 8MP 123-degree f/2.2 ultra-wide lens + 2MP portrait lens + 5MP macro lens. 48MP Sony IMX586 + 16MP f/2.2 116-degree ultra-wide + 2MP f/2.4 macro lens Front camera 20MP pop-up camera 16MP Battery 4,700 mAh with 30W fast-charge 4,300 mAh with 30T Warp charge OS Android 10-based MiUi 11 with Poco Launcher 2.0 Android 10-based Oxygen OS 10 Security Optical in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock Optical in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock Connectivity options 5G, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack USB Type-C 5G, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C Colour Options Neon Blue, Phantom White, Electric Purple, and Cyber Grey Interstellar Glow, Onyx Black, Glacier Green Price 6GB + 128GB (499 Euro (roughly Rs 40,700), 6GB + 128GB for Rs 41,999, 8GB + 128GB for Rs 44,999, 12GB + 256GB for Rs 49,999.

While the OnePlus 8 goes on sale later this month in India, it is currently unknown when will the Poco F2 Pro launch happen in India. Meanwhile, here is an on-paper spec comparison of the Poco F2 Pro vs OnePlus 8.

Verdict

Both the smartphones — Poco F2 Pro and OnePlus 8 — offer value-for-money specifications but come with some key differences that could be a key factor to the buyer’s purchase decision.

The Poco F2 Pro features an all-screen design experience, which could come in handy for an immersive content viewing experience. OnePlus 8, on the other hand, has a punch-hole cutout on the top-left corner of the curved display.

In case you want a high refresh rate display, the OnePlus 8 with a 90Hz AMOLED panel should be your pick as the Poco F2 Pro’s display is limited to 60Hz.

While the processor is the same on both the smartphones, the Poco F2 Pro has a slightly faster LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. Furthermore, it has a bigger battery that offers 30W fast charging.

On-paper, the Poco F2 Pro features a 64MP quad-camera setup, whereas the OnePlus 8 has a 48MP triple-camera setup. We would recommend waiting for the real-world camera comparison and reviews to see which smartphone shoots better images.

Overall, the Poco F2 Pro has a marginal upper-hand over the OnePlus 8. However, pricing remains a key factor. We are not even sure if the Poco F2 Pro will debut in India. If it does, speculations online suggest that the smartphone could be priced below Rs 40,000 in India.