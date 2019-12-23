Poco F2 may launch in 2020, company global exec hints

Poco F2 has been one of the most-talked-about smartphones of 2019. Even before Xiaomi confirmed its existence, there were several rumours about Poco F2 launching sometime in 2019. While 2019 didn’t see the launch of Poco F2, the company might just have confirmed its launch in 2020.

Pocophone global head Alvin Tse took Poco fans by storm after hinting about Poco F2’s existence. When a user asked Tse about Poco’s next launch, the chief replied saying, “You will hear more from Poco in 2020”. Tse was late to delete the tweet before it got viral. The tweet does not mention anything about the Poco F2, but it won’t be wrong to speculate about the awaited smartphone.

Xiaomi released the Poco F1 in August 2018 and hasn’t launched the successor as yet. The company has not even confirmed to be working on the Poco F2, but the internet has been flooded with leaks related to the smartphone.

It was previously speculated that the Redmi K20 Pro would launch in India as the Poco F2. While that didn’t happen, Spigen, the popular case-maker listed a protective case for the Poco F2 on its official website.

It is unknown what Xiaomi has in store for us with the Poco F2. Xiaomi could even launch a set of Internet of Things (IoT) products under the Poco brand that would be affordably priced.