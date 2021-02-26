Poco F2 could launch in India as rebranded Redmi K40

Redmi K40 series

Redmi K40 series was launched in China on February 25. The smartphone series comprises of the Redmi K40, K40 Pro and the K40 Pro+. Xiaomi is expected to launch the Redmi K40 series in India. However, there is a possibility that the Redmi K40 could launch in India as the Poco F2.



So yes, the POCO F2/F3 (Redmi K40 global variant) is indeed launching soon in Asian markets, receives the Indonesian Telecom certification.

Feel free to retweet.#POCO #RedmiK40 #POCOF2 #POCOF3 pic.twitter.com/aPwqnCJWn8

— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) February 26, 2021

Poco F1 is yet to see its successor, even after three years post its launch. However, the wait for Poco F2 could soon get over. As per a listing on the Indonesian Telecom certification website, the Redmi K40 would launch globally as the Poco F2. The device was spotted with the model number M2012K11AG. It is possible that the device could also launch as the Poco F3 as the Poco F2 Pro was already launched last year in European markets as the rebranded Redmi K30 Pro with a Snapdragon 865 SoC.

There is no official word from Poco India on the Poco F2 India launch yet.

Redmi K40 specifications

Xiaomi has packed some top-of-the-line specifications in the Redmi K40. The phone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone packs a 4,520 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

The Redmi K40 has a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080*2,400 pixels) E4 AMOLED display. It comes with 1,300 nits of peak brightness and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. The hole-punch on the top-centre of the screen houses a 20MP front camera sensor.

On the back is a triple-camera sensor. It has a 48MP Sony IMX582 primary sensor with an 8MP ultrawide lens. There is also a 5MP macro camera.

The device comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12 out of the box. It also comes with dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support.