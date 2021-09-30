Poco C31 with MediaTek G35 SoC, 5,000 mAh battery launched in India

Poco has officially unveiled a new budget handset in India. The Poco C31 arrives in India with a MediaTek chipset, a larger display, a larger battery, and a tall display. The smartphone arrives just ahead of Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale which starts on October 3.

Poco C31 Price in India

The Poco C31 is priced at Rs 8,499 in India for the 3GB/32GB variant, while the 4GB/64GB model costs Rs 9,499. Poco is offering the 3GB/32GB model for a discounted price of Rs 7,999 and Rs 8,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant. The Poco C31 is offered in Royal Blue and Shadow Grey colour options.

Poco C31 Specifications

The Poco C31 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM. The phone also comes with up to 64GB of expandable storage up to 512GB. The device opts for a 6.53-inch HD+ LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop notch. The display also comes with TUV Rheinland low blue light certification.

For optics, the Poco C31 features a triple-camera setup on the back with a 13 MP primary camera and two additional 2 MP sensors. The camera comes with phase detection autofocus, HDR, AI portrait mode, ai scene detection, night mode, and more. The notch on the front houses a 5 MP selfie camera.

The Poco C31 packs a 5,000 mAh battery that is rated to last up to two days. It runs on Android 11 and Poco claims the phone is ad-free and bloat-free. Connectivity options include dual VoLTE and VoWiFi, a headphone jack, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a Micro USB port, and more.