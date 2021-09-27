Poco C31 launch in India confirmed ahead of Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

Poco C31 launch in India is confirmed for September 30. The new budget smartphone launch is slated ahead of the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. Poco is expected to launch the device with some minor improvements over the Poco C3, which was launched last year.

Poco C31 price in India is expected to be under Rs 10,000. The device will sport a water-drop notch display, which was confirmed via the Flipkart microsite. The display is surrounded by thin bezels, except for the considerably thick chin.

The company has not yet revealed any other details of the device. More specifications and the official pricing details will be announced at the Poco C31 launch event, which will kick off at 12 pm IST on September 30.

The device is expected to come with incremental upgrades over the C3, which was launched in 2020. The Poco C3 has a 6.43-inch HD+ IPS LCD with a water-drop notch for the front camera. It has a MediaTek G35 SoC under the hood. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support over Micro USB.

In terms of the camera, the C3 has a triple-camera setup on the back. The setup comprises of a 13MP primary camera, a2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, Poco has opted for a 5 MP selfie camera housed in the waterdrop notch. The device runs on Android 10 with the MIUI 12 skin for Poco on top. Lastly, the phone is P2i-rated for splash resistance with a two-tone pattern.