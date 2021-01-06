Poco announces discounts on Poco X3, Poco C3, Poco M2, Poco M2 Pro: Check new prices here

File image: Poco X3

Poco recently discounted the prices of several phones in India. The company has slashed the price of the Poco C3, Poco M2, Poco M2 Pro, and Poco X3.

Poco M2 Pro Price in India

All models of the Poco M2 Pro have been discounted in India. The base 4GB/64GB model is now priced at Rs 12,999, down from its original Rs 13,999 price. The 6GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB variants of the Poco M2 Pro, are now available for Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,999, respectively, which is a Rs 1,000 discount from their original prices.

Poco M2 Price in India

The Poco M2’s price in India is now set at Rs 9,999 for the base 6GB/64GB model, 1,000 less than its earlier price of Rs 10,999. The top-end 6GB/128GB model is currently set at Rs 10,999, down from its original Rs 12,499 price.

Poco C3 Price in India

The price cut on the Poco C3 is specifically for the top-end 4GB/64GB model, which is now available at Rs 8,499, down from its original Rs 8,999 price. The base 3GB/32GB Poco C3 still costs Rs 7,499.

Poco X3 Price in India

Only one variant (6GB/128GB) of the Poco X3 has been discounted. With the price cut, you can get the Poco X3 for Rs 17,499, down from the original Rs 18,499 price.

The new prices of the Poco X3, Poco M2 Pro, Poco M2, and Poco C3 are all reflected on their Flipkart listings. For more details, read our review of the Poco M2 Pro and Poco X3

Poco M2 Specs

The Poco M2 is powered by the MediaTek G80 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The phone opts for a 6.53-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a waterdrop notch. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. The notch houses an 8 MP selfie shooter.

On the back, the Poco M2 boasts a quad-camera setup with a 13 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, 5 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor. The Poco M2 comes with up to 128GB of storage that is expandable up to 512GB via microSD card. The Poco M2 runs on MIUI 12 for Poco, based on Android 10.

Poco C3 Specs

The Poco C3 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM. The phone opts for a 6.53-inch HD+ LCD panel with a waterdrop notch. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support. The notch houses a 5 MP selfie shooter.

On the back, the Poco C3 boasts a triple-camera setup with a 13 MP primary sensor, 2 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor. The Poco C3 comes with up to 64GB of storage that is expandable up to 512GB via microSD card. The phone runs on MIUI 12 for Poco, based on Android 10.