you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Nov 13, 2019 04:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PMK founder urges Centre and State to ban PUBG

But will a PUBG ban accomplish anything?

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Players Unknown Battlegrounds is arguably one of the most popular games in the world. The mobile version of the game has made serious headway and is one of the reasons for the rise of the Indian mobile gaming market. However, PUBG Mobile has been in the centre of much controversy in the country, with several states calling for an outright ban.

According to a report by The Hindu, PMK founder Dr Ramadoss is the latest politician to call for a ban on the game. He said; “The symptoms of PUBG are already becoming apparent. Students are not studying properly, and the psychological impact [of the game] is evident. Experts are already recommending a ban on the game.”

Dr Ramadoss is urging both state and central governments to impose a ban on the game. He said that the game has grown in popularity in cities and rural areas and that it normalises violence and killings in people’s minds. He also argued that the game has a negative impact on the youth.

However, Ramadoss’ claims can be associated with just about any first-person shooter video game. Considering Players Unknown Battlegrounds isn’t the only first-person shooter game available on PC, console and mobile platforms, banning the game may accomplish nothing as people will simply look for other alternatives.

Besides, imposing a ban on an online game could prove challenging. The government reported that banning PUBG could be difficult after The Bombay High Court asked the Centre to figure out if the game could be banned. While a blanket ban on PUBG will be close to impossible, some steps can be taken to curb addiction to the game, like a lockout that would limit an individual’s playtime.

First Published on Nov 13, 2019 04:54 pm

tags #gaming #PUBG

