App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2018 04:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

PM Narendra Modi to attend 4th edition of NITI Lecture Series on artificial intelligence

The 'NITI Lectures: Transforming India' was inaugurated by Modi in August 2016 featuring eminent speakers from across the world.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the fourth edition of the NITI Lecture Series focussed on 'leveraging artificial intelligence for inclusive growth' on October 22, according to an official statement. Modi will attend the lecture series in which the key note address will be delivered by Jensen Huang, president and co-Founder of US-based technology firm NVIDIA Corporation, the Niti Aayog said Sunday.

The government think tank said the 2018 theme for the lecture series 'AI for All: Leveraging Artificial Intelligence for Inclusive Growth' is part of the National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence aimed at evolving a robust ecosystem in India for AI research and adoption.

Union ministers, policy makers, experts from different walks of life along with Niti Aayog vice chairman, CEO, members and other senior officials will also be present on the occasion.

The Union Budget 2018 had mandated the Niti Aayog to come up with a national programme on employing artificial intelligence towards national development and since the Aayog has published a National Strategy for artificial intelligence (AI).

related news

The Aayog said its has signed statements of intent (SoI) with industry leaders such as Google, Microsoft and IBM to leapfrog India into global arena of future technologies and enable use of AI in key, high gain sectors of social development -- healthcare, agriculture, smart mobility, education and infrastructure.

The Aayog said it has launched multiple projects in areas of precision agriculture, creating AI led healthcare solutions, and bridging India's diversity of languages by creating a digital 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat' platform using Natural Language Processing (NLP).

The NLP is a system of protocols which allow machines or computers to understand and interact with human speech and symbols.

The Niti Aayog said it has also identified barriers that need to be addressed to achieve success in use of artificial intelligence with the aim to use the technology across all sectors.

It has also proposed setting up of a Centre of Research Excellence (CORE) to focus on developing better understanding of existing core research, it said.

The 'NITI Lectures: Transforming India' was inaugurated by Modi in August 2016 featuring eminent speakers from across the world.

The first key note address 'India and the Global Economy' was delivered by the Deputy Prime Minister of Singapore, Tharman Shanmugaratnam.
First Published on Oct 21, 2018 04:40 pm

tags #India #Narendra Modi #Politics #Technology

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.