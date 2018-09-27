App
Last Updated : Sep 27, 2018 05:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PM Narendra Modi faces call drops too, asks telecom department to fix 'nationwide menace'

He directed the department to find technological solutions to the problem and ensure mobile operators provide a high level of consumers’ satisfaction

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The problem of call drops is not limited to the common man — Prime Minister Narendra Modi too has faced this “nationwide menace”.

The PM recently shared that he faces challenges of completing calls while travelling from the Delhi airport to his official residence and sought attention of the telecom department towards the issue. He directed the department to find technological solutions to the problem and ensure mobile operators provide a high level of consumers’ satisfaction, reports Times of India.

PM Modi talked about the issue during his monthly web-based interaction, PRAGATI initiative with top secretaries on September 26. Speaking on the occasion, he spoke about how people were often seen trying to make calls repeatedly as they touched Delhi airport. He went on to describe the problem of call drop as a nationwide menace and said there was an urgent need to find a solution to this, stated the report quoting an official.

He further enquired about the fines collected from telecom operators for call drops. He was then briefed on the progress made in grievance resolution, including technology interventions made recently.

"The Prime Minister said resolution of issues related to the telecom sector should be based on latest technological solutions. He emphasised that service providers must provide a high level of consumer satisfaction," said a statement issued by the PMO.

Besides call drops, the PM also asked the telecom department to find solutions to mobile phone network-related issues in border areas to avoid enemies using this to execute their anti-India agenda.
First Published on Sep 27, 2018 05:26 pm

tags #India #Narendra Modi #Technology #TRAI

