you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

PlayStation Plus subscription discounted by 50% in India: Check price, eligibility

The PS Plus discount is part of a limited-time offer and will be live until December 19.

Moneycontrol News
December 12, 2021 / 01:39 PM IST

Sony is offering a PlayStation Plus membership at a massive 50 percent discount in India. The discount is part of a limited-time offer and will be live until December 19. A PlayStation Plus membership gives you access to games, exclusive discounts, and online multiplayer on your console.

The PlayStation Plus membership is available at a discounted price of Rs 1,499 annually, down from its original Rs 2,999 price tag. Sony has not discounted the price of a monthly membership, which still stands at Rs 499. Additionally, you can also opt for a three-month membership for Rs 1,199.

It is worth noting that the discount on an annual PS Plus membership is only accessible to new users and existing users who have to renew their subscriptions. The PlayStation Plus subscription is for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 users only. PlayStation Plus members will have access to the following benefits:

  • Access to online multiplayer gaming

  • Two games per month for 12 months

  • 100GB of cloud storage

  • In-game perks in certain titles

  • Discounts on the PlayStation Store

PS Plus free games for December 2021 will include PS4 and PS5 titles including Godfall: Challenger Edition, Mortal Shell, and Lego DC Super-Villains. Additionally, members will also receive access to PlayStation VR titles such as The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, The Persistence, and Until You Fall until January 3 as part of Sony’s fifth anniversary.

Also Read: Sony PS5 Review
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #gaming #PlayStation #Sony
first published: Dec 12, 2021 01:39 pm

