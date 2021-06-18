Players on older Xbox consoles will still be able to play next-gen games using xCloud

Microsoft' cloud gaming service will allow older consoles to play next gen games

Microsoft will let Xbox One owners play games meant for the Xbox Series X/S on their consoles using xCloud. While Microsoft did not announce which games will get this support besides Microsoft Flight Simulator, it's a safe bet to assume that it will be most of the first party titles.

The press release states that, "For the millions of people who play on Xbox One consoles today, we are looking forward to sharing more about how we will bring many of these next-gen games, such as Microsoft Flight Simulator, to your console through Xbox Cloud Gaming, just like we do with mobile devices, tablets, and browsers."

If you would have to a guess then probably all the titles included with Xbox Game Pass will be playable on the Xbox One using xCloud. This is an interesting change of stance from before when Microsoft stated that Xbox owners will be able to try the games using xCloud before buying them. Now it seems like the games will be playable in their entirety.

There is also no date yet for when xCloud will be available for previous gen consoles. All we have to go on is that it will be enabled later this year. It also remains to be seen how Microsoft will differentiate the games that are available on xCloud and next gen consoles.