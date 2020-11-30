Planning to buy PlayStation 5 unofficially in India? Check this first

As the wait for the PlayStation 5 continues in India, several websites are selling the console unofficially in the country. So, while Sony has not confirmed the launch of the PS5 in India, you can still buy the console from some of these unofficial sources. But, before you consider buying a PlayStation 5 from some of these unofficial sources, there are a few things you should consider.

All the PlayStation 5 consoles currently being sold online are imported and being sold through unofficial channels. And according to previous reports, you are unlikely to get a warranty for it. So, if there are any issues, you will have to pay to get it resolved.

Speaking of ‘pay’. Buying a PlayStation 5 console from an unofficial source will cost you a pretty significant penny with some websites listing the console at upwards of Rs 80,000, going all the way up to Rs 1,09,000 on others. Sony may not have launched the PS5 in India, but the company has already confirmed the price of both the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition at Rs 49,990 and Rs 39,990, respectively.

However, if you are willing to take the risk and still want to buy Sony’s next-gen console before it hits the market in India; here are a few sites selling the PS5.

You can buy the console from ‘Best of Indian Products’ for Rs 1,09,000. Additionally, Dealsplant is also selling the console for Rs 98,999.

It is worth noting that while next-gen Sony consoles have been listed on these website, we cannot say for certain whether you will receive the console if you purchase it or if you'll receive a refund if the unit doesn’t show up.