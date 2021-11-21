Pixel 6a won't have headphone jack, suggests new leak

Image Courtesy: OnLeaks and 91Mobiles

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro already count among Google's best phones, with generally positive critical and user reception. Unfortunately, neither of the new variants of the phone has made it to India - Google has officially launched the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro in only nine markets around the world.

While we wait to see if Google decides to bring the more budget-oriented Pixel 5a to India, a new leak has popped up that gives us a glimpse at what we can expect from an upcoming mid-range variant of the Pixel 6, the Pixel 6a.

Prominent tipster OnLeaks and 91Mobiles have shared, what they believe are design renders for the unannounced device. It doesn't stray from the designs of its pricier variants and looks like a slightly smaller Pixel 6.

It has the same design cues including the visor-like design for the rear camera module, on-display fingerprint reader and a punch-hole front-facing camera. There is a curious omission though, the headphone jack.

So far there has not been any word on the specifications of the device besides the fact that it will have a 6.2-inch OLED display. It will most likely retain the dual-camera module on the Pixel 6, but we don't know what hardware Google will use for the setup.