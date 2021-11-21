MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Pixel 6a won't have headphone jack, suggests new leak

Google has officially launched the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro in only nine markets around the world.

Moneycontrol News
November 21, 2021 / 03:48 PM IST
Image Courtesy: OnLeaks and 91Mobiles

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro already count among Google's best phones, with generally positive critical and user reception. Unfortunately, neither of the new variants of the phone has made it to India - Google has officially launched the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro in only nine markets around the world.

Also Read: Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro launched at a starting price of $599; takes on the iPhone 13 series

While we wait to see if Google decides to bring the more budget-oriented Pixel 5a to India, a new leak has popped up that gives us a glimpse at what we can expect from an upcoming mid-range variant of the Pixel 6, the Pixel 6a.

Prominent tipster OnLeaks and 91Mobiles have shared, what they believe are design renders for the unannounced device. It doesn't stray from the designs of its pricier variants and looks like a slightly smaller Pixel 6.

It has the same design cues including the visor-like design for the rear camera module, on-display fingerprint reader and a punch-hole front-facing camera. There is a curious omission though, the headphone jack.

Close

So far there has not been any word on the specifications of the device besides the fact that it will have a 6.2-inch OLED display. It will most likely retain the dual-camera module on the Pixel 6, but we don't know what hardware Google will use for the setup.

It also remains to be seen if Google decides to include the Tensor chip (its first in-house SoC design) on the 6A. Since that would require them to produce a lower-cost chip for the 6A.
Tags: #Google #Google Pixel 6 #Pixel 6A
first published: Nov 21, 2021 03:48 pm

