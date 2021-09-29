Pixel 6 price, colour options tipped ahead of Google event

Google Pixel 6 price has leaked ahead of the launch. The new Google Pixel 6 series is expected to debut in October. While the Pixel 6 launch date in India remains unknown, its European pricing details have leaked ahead of the launch.

According to YouTuber M. Brandon Lee, the Google Pixel 6 price in Europe will start at EUR 649 (roughly Rs 56,200). It will launch in 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB storage options.

The Pixel 6 Pro, on the other hand, will launch at a higher price tag of EUR 899 (roughly Rs 77,900). This particular model is expected to launch with 12GB RAM and come in three storage options with 128GB, 256GB and 512GB.

The vanilla Pixel 6 will launch in two colours - Carbon and Fog, whereas the Pixel 6 Pro could come in the Carbon colour option.

There is no official word from Google regarding the pricing details. We, therefore, would advise our readers to take the leaked details with a pinch of salt. The company is expected to host the Google Pixel 6 launch event around mid-October.

Pixel 6 series specifications

The new Google Pixel 6 series comes with the company’s custom-developed Tensor chip. While Google did not reveal much about the SoC, it claimed that the chipset can process Google’s most powerful AI and ML models directly on the Pixel 6 series. Google claims that users will see a transformed experience for the camera, speech recognition and other Pixel 6 features.

In terms of optics, the Pixel 6 gets a dual-camera setup with a main and an ultrawide sensor. The Pixel 6 Pro camera module has a triple-camera setup with an additional telephoto lens that supports 4x zoom. Google has not unveiled the camera sensor details.

At the front, the Pixel 6 Pro features a 6.7-inch AMOLED QHD+ display. The screen is slightly curved and supports a 120Hz refresh rate. The stranded Pixel 6 has a 6.4-inch Full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED panel. Both devices sport a hole-punch camera cutout. The Google flagship smartphones run Android 12 and come with Pixel exclusive features. Google also claims that the Pixel 6 series is built with the most layers of hardware security in any phone. The phones come with Tensor’s new security core and the Titan M2 chip.