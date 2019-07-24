Pine Labs opens in store payment APIs to developers

Pine Labs, a merchant platform company, announced the opening of application program interface (API) of its Android-based in-store payment platform to developers. Developers can use the APIs to build value-added solutions and applications for merchants and small and medium businesses (SMBs). The Android based in-store payment APIs will be housed on the Pine Labs Developer portal, a destination for developers from across the world and especially those in India and other Asian markets. The company also announced that there will a dedicated application store to house developers' apps. Pine Labs will support the distribution of the apps to the merchant community.

Vicky Bindra, Chief Executive Officer, Pine Labs said, "Asia Pacific is the fastest growing developer region in the world. Analysts have predicted that the developer community in India will be the largest in the world in five years, surpassing that of the United States. We would like these developers to solve the interesting fintech challenges from this part of the world, using our APIs. We have, therefore, opened up our in-store and online payments APIs to the developer community."

Sanjeev Kumar, Chief Technology Officer, Pine Labs said, "Payments is emerging as the most integral part of all online and offline businesses, with the rise of smartphones and increasing acceptance of digital payments. A collaborative developer ecosystem will provide the much-needed impetus to fintech in Asia. We want developers to 'plumb-and-play' and build innovative solutions for merchants, powered by an easy and secure payment platform."