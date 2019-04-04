App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 04, 2019 08:44 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Pilot-less air taxi takes off in Vienna demonstration flight

The drone's 16 propellers hummed loudly as it rose above the pitch at Vienna's Generali Arena, home to soccer club Austria Wien.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

As carmakers push ahead with self-driving vehicles, an Austrian aerospace company and its Chinese partner showed off their pilot-less "flying taxi" for the first time in Europe on Thursday.

The drone's 16 propellers hummed loudly as it rose above the pitch at Vienna's Generali Arena, home to soccer club Austria Wien. The slim plane, which weighs 340 kg (750 pounds), circled in the air briefly and came down within a few minutes.

The EHang 216, which can seat two passengers, has been tested comprehensively and is essentially ready for mass production, said Derrick Xiong, co-founder of Chinese drone maker EHang.

Joining the race for new autonomous aircraft services that do not require runways, EHang entered a strategic partnership with Austria's FACC, owned by Chinese aerospace group AVIC, last year, aiming to offer short-haul services for passengers, industrial equipment and urgent medical deliveries.

related news

The drone can fly at up to 150 km per hour (90 mph) for almost half an hour, FACC Chief Executive Officer Robert Machtlinger said. "It can travel between 50 and 70 kilometres depending on the payload."

The passenger cabin is small, with leg room that taller passengers might find less-than adequate, an Austrian photographer who took part in a demonstration flight told Reuters.

FACC says it has already received several thousand orders for the 300,000 euro ($336,000) drone, with the highest demand in China.

Competitors working toward offering autonomous flying cars early in the next decade range from aerospace giant Airbus to Uber, and AeroMobil.

"Technically... urban mobility, flying without a pilot is possible, it's not a dream, it's existing," said Machtlinger.

"What is hindering us to go into larger volumes is regulation," he added. A future legal framework for autonomous flying vehicles should regulate communication with other planes and helicopters and provide traffic rules, he said.

Austria supports international efforts to quickly establish the necessary regulation, said transport minister Norbert Hofer.

"I hope that Austria will be the place where thousands of these drones, of these air taxis will be built and I hope that very soon we will see a lot of these air taxis in the air," Hofer said.
First Published on Apr 4, 2019 08:44 pm

tags #EHang 216 #flying taxi #Technology #World News

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Smriti Vs Rahul: The Big Battle Of 2019

Nirav Modi, Choksi, Mallya Fled After Realising New, Alert Chowkidaar ...

Ugadi Gift or Poll Effect? Andhra Farmers & Women Benefit as Schemes G ...

'Pati-Patni Ki Sarkar' Did Nothing For 15 Years: Nitish Kumar Attacks ...

Congress Demands Kalyan Singh's Sacking as Governor After EC Points to ...

Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7

Non-BJP, Non-Congress Parties Will Win Big, Form Govt at Centre, Predi ...

Speed News: Catch The Day's Top Stories

Youngistan From CCS University, Meerut

Advani breaks silence, says BJP never regarded those who disagree with ...

JPMorgan's Dimon says bad mortgage rules hindering growth of US econom ...

RBI Policy: 'Blue sky' expectations meet some clouds

Congress just stirred the hornet’s nest with its manifesto

Welfare economics trumps market economics

Brent oil resumes climb to $70 on tightening global supply

Rate-sensitive stocks trade mixed post policy announcement; banks flat ...

Nifty Bank rallies 10% since February monetary policy, analysts see fu ...

RBI Monetary policy: Central Bank cuts GDP forecast to 7.2% from 7.4%

Lok Sabha Election 2019: In a first for Odisha, former IAS and IPS off ...

In Kerala's Malappuram, underage girls brainwashed into marriage with ...

Shazam movie review: DC finally realises borrowing the Marvel formula ...

RBI cuts repo by another 25 bps: Central bank’s rate cut spree and t ...

Moise Kean racism row: Possible punishment should fit the crime as rac ...

Christchurch terror attacks: Accused Brenton Tarrant to face 50 murder ...

Kaveri delta: Shrinking area and decreasing farm productivity hit sout ...

How the British transformed, subjugated the Punjab through canals — ...

Samsung phone buying guide (2019): Galaxy S10 to Note 8, best smartpho ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, DC v SRH match at Kotla: Regular wickets derail D ...

Exclusive: News of Salman Khan acting in a horror film titled Aadamkho ...

Sridevi starrer Mom to release in China on Mother’s Day now

Heath Ledger and the cinematic legacy to worship on his birthday

PM Narendra Modi biopic postponed, Twitter takes a dig at unfulfilled ...

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors react to Dayaben’s replacemen ...

Ziva Dhoni shifts loyalty, cheers for Mumbai Indians in the most adora ...

Dabangg 3 Exclusive: Salman Khan is hot but the Indore sun is hotter

Game of Thrones 8 Premiere: Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Maisie Willi ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.