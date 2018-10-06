App
Last Updated : Oct 06, 2018 08:25 AM IST | Source: PTI

PIL seeks regulation of web streaming services, HC issues notice to centre

The petitioner cited "uncontrolled vulgarity, obscenity" in web shows to seek regulation of the contents

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Bombay High Court Friday issued notices to the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting over a plea seeking regulation of the content of 'web series' or other programs which are broadcast directly through the internet.

A division bench of Justices Bhushan Dharmadhikari and M G Biradkar issued notices to the I&B Ministry, Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Ministry of Law and Justice, Ministry of Home Affairs and also the Nagpur police commissioner, seeking replies by October 31.

Divya Ganeshprasad Gontia has filed the public interest litigation (PIL).

Advocate Shyam Dewani, the petitioner's lawyer, said, "We cited before the court various examples of uncontrolled vulgarity, obscenity in such shows and sought a direction to concerned authorities to take appropriate action against all such web service providers."

Broadcasting nudity or vulgar scenes is a cognisable offence under IPC, Cinematograph Act, Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act 1986 and the Information Technology Act, 2000, he said.
First Published on Oct 6, 2018 08:10 am

