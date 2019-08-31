Phone review: Is the RealMe 5 a bang for your buck at Rs 10,000?

RealMe seems to be hitting all the right notes in India’s budget smartphone market as they have significantly improved their share in India's smartphone sales to 9 percent in Q2 2019, up from 1 percent in Q2 2018, according to Counterpoint Research.

The company’s latest offering, the RealMe 5, is another step in the right direction. Given the user experience at its asking price of Rs 10,000, the RealMe 5 is one of the strongest contenders in the budget smartphone segment.

My first impression was that the screen flows seamlessly into the vibrant Crystal Purple or Crystal Blue body. Though plastic, it did not feel cheap in my hands and looked good, with the signature diamond motif adding to the overall design element.

The phone felt light – weighing in just below 200 grams and the overall dimensions were also not too bulky to manage. However, the smooth back cover did cause the device to slip out of my hands quite a few times before I put on a phone cover.

Also, for those with small hands, managing the device one-handed with the slip-prone back cover poses a challenge. Thankfully, the phone does come with a one-hand use setting for the keyboard.

The 6.5" gorilla glass screen looks sleek. But it quickly got smudged with my fingerprints within the first day of use and there were one too many times where apps/links got opened while I scrolled through pages or was simply exploring the interface.

The colour quality and its overall display were up to the mark. The top-swipe standard app tray came with bloatware. There was freedom to uninstall most of them, which was a big plus .

Set-up wise, the phone has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and much-touted quad-camera set-up which follows a sleep vertical, right-stepped layout. The camera set-up included a 12 MP (primary shooter), 8 MP (wide-angle sensor), 2 MP (portrait shooter), and 2 MP (macro) lenses, with video quality topping at 2160p. The device also has a top-notch front camera that houses a 13 MP lens with AI capabilities.

Video viewing/streaming, however, is oddly capped at 720p. The phone allows full screen viewing for specified apps, and one YouTube update later, the pinch and zoom option allowed me a good viewing experience on the app.

The full-screen option however, cannot be activated on Google Chrome, which is the most widely used browser. It is also the browser I generally use and while streaming a movie, the video dimensions got bothersome.

The phone comes with a 3.5 mm jack and decent sound quality. It also has a radio which so many new phones have discarded and marks another huge plus.

Equipped with Android Pie (9.0), the phone functions smoothly. There were no app shut-downs and no screen glitches during the review period. The screen did not heat up, even after four hours of continuous video playback and got only mildly heated post an intense PubG session.

Gameplay was smooth with no hiccups and the phone supported game graphics and sounded well too. So if a good quality camera and decent game support are your main buying points, this one is near perfect.

Memory-wise the phone scores high as well. It comes in three options: a 32 GB model which has 3 GB RAM, and 64 GB and 128 GB variant that are both equipped with a 4 GB RAM. All variants use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset, which tops even the phone’s pro offering.

It also has a dedicated micro SD slot that supports up to 256 GB expandable memory, which means makes the 32 GB variant a good investment too.

The non-removable 5000mAh Li-Po battery is a power horse. After one full charge, the phone lasted through my four-hour-long video streaming, three-hour-long PUBG session, internet browsing, music and general tinkering with 60 percent charge.

However, something to note is that while the battery lasts long, it takes what seems longer to charge back up. With the phone at 13 percent when I set it up to charge it took three hours to reach 98 percent.

Connectivity-wise, the phone has dual SIM slots and supports 2G, 3G and 4G networks. It is also equipped with WiFi, Bluetooth and micro USB charging.