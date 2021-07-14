MARKET NEWS

Phil Spencer says 'creators are a huge focus' for Xbox

Xbox boss Phil Spencer has said Microsoft still wants to take a risk and experiment with off-beat, narrative-focused titles.

Moneycontrol News
July 14, 2021 / 07:17 PM IST
Xbox boss Phil Spencer said that there is still scope for experimentation with off-beat, narrative-focused games, he said while speaking with The Guardian.

In an era where "games as a service" is quickly becoming a norm, it is much harder for development studios to justify spending time and lots of money on projects with limited shelf life.

More games are moving towards supporting players through a multi-year cycle of content releases and updates, keeping the community growing and gaining more from an expensive investment.

What was once an industry that pioneered melding cinematic storytelling and gameplay concepts now finds itself on the verge of crossing over to becoming a "service", one that will keep players coming back with new content and updates dolled out over a long period of time.

When asked about how more off-beat and narrative-focused games, that necessarily can't be supported through that model fit in with Xbox, Phil Spencer responded with, "I think we’re probably building more of those now than we’ve been in the history of Xbox. Platform holders, whether that platform is subscription or a hardware device or a store, are actively investing in new and probably more risky things, because, if it works, we get value out of bringing players into the ecosystem.”

He also believes that Xbox is currently focused on "creators" and there were no overriding approaches or mandates to develop first-party titles for Xbox.
Tags: #Microsoft #Phil Spencer #Xbox #Xbox Game Studios
first published: Jul 14, 2021 07:07 pm

