Pete Lau wants to sell 25 million OnePlus Nord phones by 2023

In an interview with Forbes, Pete Lau founder of OnePlus said that he expects to ship 25 million units of OnePlus Nord by 2023.

Speaking with Ewan Spence, Lau said that he is very, "confident about the potential of the OnePlus Nord product line in the future. We project that by the end of 2023, the accumulated sales volume of the OnePlus Nord product line will reach 25 million units."

Lau also opened up a bit about the company's "Never Settle" mantra and said that it pushes them "to continuously improve."

Lau also went into detail on the philosophy behind the Nord line.

"Over the years, we’ve received a lot of feedback from our users on what is important to them in their smartphone experience," said Lau.

"With that information in mind, we built the OnePlus Nord, an affordable mid-range smartphone that delivered in terms of performance, high-quality look and feel, and reliability as a daily driver for a large number of users."

When asked about the Oppo and OnePlus merger, Lau said that the company will continue making products as they always have but with even more resources in hand. He also said that it will be business as usual in regional markets whereas in markets where both brands operate, they will compete as before.