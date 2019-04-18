App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 18, 2019 04:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Personalization: Undoing the past mistakes is critical for banks

94 percent banks admit to only offering basic level of personalization.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Saptarshi Gosh

Personalization of customer services is going to be the new differentiator for banks in the future. Laying the foundation to understand what the customers are expecting, building trust & loyalty to win customer’s support, working on common mistakes made by banks in the past and also understanding how personalization will define growth—all of this will be part of bank’s critical business strategies for the future.

But, are banks doing enough to bring in personalization to the focus? Market researches show that there is a lot of room for improvement in this area.

94 percent banks admit to only offering basic level of personalization, according to Financial Brand. Interestingly, 63 percent customers are happy to hand over data that improves their products and services, market reports indicate. Availability of data hence is not exactly a challenge.

“We as a tech company believe that you need go deeper than personalization and look at humanization. In personalization you can personalize an email campaign but if you don’t look at the underlying human data and what type of products or the type of products you are prescribing and then understand why you are not going deep enough,” said Joe Welu, Founder& CEO, Total Expert, in a live webinar conducted for banking customers.

When banks look at communication, they generally tap into information they already know about the customer and they tailor messages and offers based on the data available.

“Our belief is that education centric marketing or education centric engagement and communication, where you are advising customers the right product for them based on where they are at their life, has a huge impact. What we have seen that a lot of the innovation and investment over the last few years is based on making transaction experience better and part of where we spend most of our time is working on how to make the transaction experience better but also making the relationship experience better,” added Welu.

Some of the common personalization mistakes made by banks in the past were failure to define customer personas, failure to remove data silos, inconsistent brand experience, failure to integrate marketing and sales. Banks working around these common mistakes made in the past will certainly improve the personalization experience that they have with their customers.

US-based United Community Mortgage Services is one such bank which has successfully defined personalization, and taken it to the next level by offering recommendations and services that are always relevant for its customers.

“It’s the trusted advisor approach, you gain credibility by knowing them (customers) and only suggest things they might want to have a look at. We are looking at scenarios to deliver information spot on and relevant to what is going on in their daily lives,” said Mike Davies, President, United Community Mortgage Services.

The ultimate goal of every business is to drive growth and that is how to stay in business basically, using personalization to drive growth is definitely a critical part to it.
