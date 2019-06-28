Personal Capital launches public bug bounty program with Bugcrowd

Digital wealth manager Personal Capital launched a public bug bounty program with Bugcrowd, a crowdsourced security company. The initiative will incentivize security researchers to hack a replica of the Personal Capital site to uncover potential cybersecurity vulnerabilities and provide the company with information to quickly and efficiently act on these threats.

"Personal Capital is dedicated to improving people's financial lives. That begins with earning and maintaining their trust by protecting their personal data," said Maxime Rousseau, Chief Information Security Officer at Personal Capital. "This program puts the Personal Capital dashboard through rigorous and relentless security testing to ensure its security is consistently improving."

Because there is a dedicated replica of the Personal Capital site for researchers to perform the testing, they will not have access to any client or user information and it will not affect the customer experience.

Working with Bugcrowd, Personal Capital will be able to tap the expertise of the most uniquely-skilled hackers and security researchers in the world. Participants in the program will be eligible for a cash reward "bounty," depending on the level of security risk they find and report. Bugcrowd's dedicated Researcher Operations team continuously assesses the skill of all researchers on the Bugcrowd platform. As a result, Bugcrowd has the largest crowd of skilled and trusted security researchers in the world.

"Cyberattacks cost financial services firms more to address than firms in any other industry," said Ashish Gupta, CEO of Bugcrowd. "Proactive cybersecurity measures, like bug bounty programs, are essential in today's hyperconnected environment where new threats are constantly emerging. Personal Capital is taking important action to protect their platform and users from cybersecurity threats through this layered approach."