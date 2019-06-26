Persistent acquires European Salesforce consulting partner youperience

Persistent Systems announced the acquisition of European Salesforce consulting partner youperience. Together with previously acquired Salesforce Platinum Consulting Partner PARX, the professionals from these two boutique Salesforce shops combined with Persistent’s existing Salesforce experts will further strengthen the company’s ability to provide exceptional Salesforce outcomes to its global customers.

With a combined 170 employees in four countries (Germany, Switzerland, Austria, France), the integration of these two renowned boutique partners creates an important European player in the fast-growing Salesforce partner ecosystem, providing wide-ranging and long-standing expertise in Salesforce cross-cloud projects. youperience is a young and highly dynamic Salesforce partner with outstanding expertise in the Marketing Cloud, complementing the Salesforce professionals at PARX who deliver strong offerings in the full range of Salesforce services.

Chris O’Connor, CEO of Persistent Systems said, “The acquisition of youperience strengthens our global strategic Salesforce practice in Europe, a very important growth market for us. With more than 1,000 Salesforce professionals, we are a global Salesforce boutique partner with scale, offering customers both business-focused consulting and excellent technical solutions. The combined expertise of our PARX and youperience team will help drive our success in Europe.”