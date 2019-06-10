Performance upgrades bumps up Royal Enfield 650 twins to 750cc

Indian motorcycle manufacturer Royal Enfield launched the 650 twins a while ago. The Interceptor and Continental GT 650 were well-received worldwide following which Wisconsin-based S&S Cycles have launched a plethora of performance upgrades after partnering with Royal Enfield.

The performance upgrades range from a Power Commander ECU kit and high-flow air filter to engine changes like big-bore kits and performance exhausts. But since the aftermarket parts have been manufactured in the USA, it will be difficult to import heavier items in the country.

That said, Royal Enfield has confirmed that the 650 twins are mechanically identical all over the world. This means that Indians will have no issues fitting the international-spec parts on their motorcycles.

S&S Cycles have also developed two engine kits for the 650 twins. One bumps up the capacity to 750cc, while the other takes it to 865cc. However, there is a price gap of only $4 between the two. In its stock state, the 650cc, parallel-twin air-cooled engine makes 47.6 PS of maximum power and 52 Nm of peak torque.

Though the aftermarket parts will surely provide a huge performance boost, it is expected that the motorcycle’s warranty will be void. It remains to be seen if Royal Enfield will bring these accessories in its showroom as an after-sales addition.