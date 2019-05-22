App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

  • NDA: 355

  • UPA: 90

    (182 seats to win)

  • OTH: 97

    (175 seats to win)

Lok Sabha 2019 Election Results LiveClick Here »

you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 22, 2019 07:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

People.ai raises $60M series C led by ICONIQ Capital

Will Griffith, Partner at ICONIQ Capital, will join the People.ai board of directors.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

People.ai, creators of the only Revenue Intelligence System, announced a $60M Series C funding round led by ICONIQ Capital with participation by Andreessen Horowitz, Lightspeed Venture Partners, GGV Capital and Y Combinator. Will Griffith, Partner at ICONIQ Capital, will join the People.ai board of directors.

"Today's announcement of our Series C funding represents a critical milestone in achieving our vision for the Future of Work," said Oleg Rogynskyy, People.ai Founder and CEO. "We've already enabled customers to, for the first time, capture all of an organization's critical business data, such as contacts and customer activity data, and deliver it directly to the CRM. This has significantly improved sales productivity and CRM data accuracy and liberated the enterprise from time-consuming manual data entry. Today, we're taking People.ai to the next level with AI-driven intelligence that provides customer-facing teams with a simple, personalized set of actions based on current, historical and industry data that will help accelerate revenue."

Since its founding in 2016, People.ai's Revenue Intelligence System has trained its AI on 500 million sales activities, nearly 40 million contacts, $1 trillion in pipeline, and over $100 billion in closed/won deals. The company grew revenue 5X year-over-year in 2018 and now powers top-tier enterprises such as Red Hat, Lyft, Zoom, New Relic, Splunk, and more. With the funding announced, the company will accelerate advancements in product innovation and continue its expansion to meet the needs of global enterprise customers, along with launching a partnership platform for top consulting firms and system integrators.

"We're thrilled to partner with People.ai as they execute their vision to unleash the potential of AI to drive enterprise revenue. People.ai is well positioned in a highly strategic enterprise market, leveraging automation and AI to fundamentally change the way people work. People.ai's product, powered by strong network effects, is delivering insights and productivity at the scale and quality we have not seen previously," said Will Griffith, Partner at ICONIQ Capital.

related news

"People.ai's technology has already unlocked tremendous productivity in sales, marketing and customer success teams across multiple industries. Organizations are fundamentally changing the way they work, and they know the status quo of dirty CRM data and manual data entry is completely unacceptable," said Peter Levine, General Partner at Andreessen Horowitz.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 22, 2019 07:24 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech #Technology

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.