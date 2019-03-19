People.ai launches AI-powered Revenue Intelligence System

People.ai announced the introduction of a Revenue Intelligence System powered by AI, to automate the capture of all contact and customer activity data. The solution automatically updates CRM and provides actionable intelligence across salesforce automation, collaboration, business intelligence, and other management tools.

Investments on CRM often fail because traditional CRM tools require users to manually enter contacts and customer activity data. This mundane productivity loss and manual search for insights wastes precious time and causes a combined 40-60 percent loss of selling capacity for large enterprises.

People.ai's Revenue Intelligence System (RIS) to date has learned from more than $1 trillion in pipeline deals, 350 million sales activities, 26 million contacts and 15 million buying group participants.

"We've spent three years building the most advanced system that understands relationships between people and companies through business contact and activity data capture and injects that information into systems of record, such as CRM, marketing automation, business intelligence and customer success platforms, making them smarter," said Oleg Rogynskyy, founder and chief executive officer at People.ai.