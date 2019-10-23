Pegasystems’ Next-Best-Action Designer further accelerates AI implementations

Pegasystems Inc. has announced Next-Best-Action Designer – an intuitive AI configuration wizard that makes it fast and easy for business users to optimize customer experiences across all channels. With step-by-step guidance rooted in proven best practices, this new Pega Customer Decision Hub capability removes the complexity inherent in creating and deploying advanced customer decisioning models to help organizations generate value faster and with less risk.

Any serious customer-oriented business needs to harness the power of AI to better connect with customers. But configuring AI for the enterprise can be highly complex. Few AI solutions come with any practical guidance for design, activation, or optimization – which is especially important with best-in-breed technology stacks rife with components that were never designed to work together. Most organizations rely on expensive and hard-to-find data scientists for support, and this still doesn’t always yield success.

As the primary interface to Pega Customer Decision Hub, Next-Best-Action Designer democratizes AI by giving any businessperson the power to design and deploy optimized decisioning strategies themselves. The software walks users through a guided configuration process with built-in best practices and guardrails based on years of successful decisioning implementations for the world’s most sophisticated organizations. Once deployed, Pega Customer Decision Hub analyzes individual customers, interprets their intent, and executes the next best action in real time. This can ultimately drive more relevant conversations, increase customer loyalty, and supercharge revenue and profit.



Fool-proof configuration



Advanced engagement policy controls



Precision AI arbitration model tuning



Available today, Next-Best-Action Designer makes AI accessible to any business user through powerful features, including: