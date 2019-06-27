Pegasystems names Carlos Fuentes Chief Information Security Officer

Pegasystems, a software company for digital transformation, announced the appointment of Carlos Fuentes as chief information security officer (CISO). In this newly created role, Mr. Fuentes will be responsible for comprehensive information security standards and policies.

Fuentes will oversee Pega's existing information security strategy and implementation, including risk management plans relating to information security, physical security, business continuity planning, crisis management, privacy, and compliance. He will work closely with Pega's product development, IT, compliance, and cloud teams to help ensure the company has a best-in-class approach to securing its global assets as well as providing the most secure environment for clients.

With 30 years of IT experience, Fuentes joins Pega from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York where he served as vice president of security and data for the U.S. Payment System. He oversaw security for the Federal Reserve's Fedwire product suite, which enables financial institutions to electronically transfer over five trillion dollars a day between more than 9,000 institutions. Mr. Fuentes also served in IT and security management positions at Verizon, Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance, AIG, and Fujitsu Consulting.