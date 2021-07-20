Apple condemns Pegasus spyware attack; working on adding new protections for protecting data

Apple’s Head of Security Engineering and Architecture, Ivan Krstić, said that such attacks are not a threat to a majority of users and that the company is working on adding more layers of security to safeguard user data on the iPhone.

Apple has condemned the Pegasus spyware attack that took advantage of an iMessage exploit to hack into the iPhone. The iPhone 12 maker called it a “highly sophisticated” attack that is used to target specific individuals.

“Apple unequivocally condemns cyberattacks against journalists, human rights activists, and others seeking to make the world a better place. For over a decade, Apple has led the industry in security innovation. Security researchers agree iPhone is the safest, most secure consumer mobile device on the market,” the statement read. Krstić further stated that attacks like the ones described are highly sophisticated, cost millions of dollars to develop, often have a short shelf life, and are used to target specific individuals.

“While that means they are not a threat to the overwhelming majority of our users, we continue to work tirelessly to defend all our customers, and we are constantly adding new protections for their devices and data,” the Apple spokesperson added.

The zero-click iMessage exploit was thought to have been fixed by Apple after it was discovered but a report confirmed that these still work on iPhone's running iOS 14.6. The issue seems to be related to the BlastDoor framework that Apple introduced in iOS 14 to make zero-click attacks harder but is not working as intended.