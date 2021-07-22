MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Pegasus row: NSO to probe credible proof of misuse, shut down system if necessary

NSO will thoroughly investigate any credible proof of misuse of its technologies, as we always had, and will shut down the system where necessary, the company said.

Moneycontrol News
July 22, 2021 / 09:55 AM IST
In the statement, NSO also said

In the statement, NSO also said "Enough is enough" and the company will no longer respond to media inquiries on the matter and it will not play along with the "vicious and slanderous campaign".

Israel-based NSO, the developer of spyware Pegasus, said in a fresh statement issued on July 21 that it would probe "any credible proof" of misuse of Pegasus. The Indian government and Israeli surveillance company NSO Group, which sells Pegasus spyware worldwide, have refuted the reports.

Read: Find out the cost of putting Pegasus into a smartphone for spying

The statement comes after an international media consortium has claimed that several Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi, two union ministers, Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee and some 40 journalists were among those whose phone numbers were listed as potential targets for hacking through the Israeli spyware which is usually supplied to government agencies.

In the statement, NSO also said "Enough is enough" and the company will no longer respond to media inquiries on the matter and it will not play along with the "vicious and slanderous campaign".

Explained | Everything you need to know about Pegasus: The Israeli spyware used to snoop on politicians, activists and journalists

Close

Related stories

The company said that it was a "planned and well-orchestrated media campaign lead by Forbidden Stories and pushed by special interest groups".

Denying the list of names published by several media outlets, NSO said, "The list is not a list of targets or potential targets of Pegasus. Any claim that a name in the list is necessarily related to a Pegasus target or Pegasus potential target is erroneous and false."

Also read: This toolkit can scan your Android, iOS devices to detect Pegasus spyware infection

NSO will thoroughly investigate any credible proof of misuse of its technologies, as we always had, and will shut down the system where necessary, it added.

Speaking in Lok Sabha earlier, Union IT and Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had dismissed the reports as "baseless" and said that the allegations levelled just ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament were aimed at maligning Indian democracy.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #India #NSO #Pegasus #Technology
first published: Jul 22, 2021 09:55 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is C-suite hiring back to pre-COVID-19 levels?

Future Wise | Is C-suite hiring back to pre-COVID-19 levels?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.