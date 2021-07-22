Pegasus row: NSO to probe credible proof of misuse, shut down system if necessary

In the statement, NSO also said "Enough is enough" and the company will no longer respond to media inquiries on the matter and it will not play along with the "vicious and slanderous campaign".

Israel-based NSO, the developer of spyware Pegasus, said in a fresh statement issued on July 21 that it would probe "any credible proof" of misuse of Pegasus. The Indian government and Israeli surveillance company NSO Group, which sells Pegasus spyware worldwide, have refuted the reports.

The statement comes after an international media consortium has claimed that several Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi, two union ministers, Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee and some 40 journalists were among those whose phone numbers were listed as potential targets for hacking through the Israeli spyware which is usually supplied to government agencies.

The company said that it was a "planned and well-orchestrated media campaign lead by Forbidden Stories and pushed by special interest groups".

Denying the list of names published by several media outlets, NSO said, "The list is not a list of targets or potential targets of Pegasus. Any claim that a name in the list is necessarily related to a Pegasus target or Pegasus potential target is erroneous and false."

NSO will thoroughly investigate any credible proof of misuse of its technologies, as we always had, and will shut down the system where necessary, it added.

Speaking in Lok Sabha earlier, Union IT and Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had dismissed the reports as "baseless" and said that the allegations levelled just ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament were aimed at maligning Indian democracy.