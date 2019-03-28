PeerNova joins Hyperledger Community to develop solutions

PeerNova, a Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) solution provider, announced that it has joined the Hyperledger community. Industry-leading organizations join Hyperledger to support the development of enterprise-grade, open source blockchain, and distributed ledger technologies.

"We are excited to join the Hyperledger community," said Gangesh Ganesan, PeerNova President & CEO. "Our Cuneiform Platform is built on principles of interoperability across existing financial and market infrastructures. Joining the Hyperledger community allows us to continue developing a solution that works seamlessly with internal, external, and all emerging DLT networks to achieve end-to-end visibility in real-time while ensuring privacy and confidentiality."

Hyperledger is a multi-project open source collaborative effort hosted by The Linux Foundation created to advance cross-industry blockchain technologies. It is a global collaboration including leaders in finance, banking, Internet of Things, supply chains, manufacturing and technology.

"We are delighted to see PeerNova join our growing community," said Brian Behlendorf, Executive Director of Hyperledger. "Hyperledger is working diligently to increase the adoption and development of enterprise blockchain technologies across many industries. We look forward to PeerNova's contribution to this effort in the financial industry."