PeerNova joins Hyperledger Community to develop solutions

PeerNova, a Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) solution provider, announced that it has joined the Hyperledger community. Industry-leading organizations join Hyperledger to support the development of enterprise-grade, open source blockchain, and distributed ledger technologies.
"We are excited to join the Hyperledger community," said Gangesh Ganesan, PeerNova President & CEO. "Our Cuneiform Platform is built on principles of interoperability across existing financial and market infrastructures. Joining the Hyperledger community allows us to continue developing a solution that works seamlessly with internal, external, and all emerging DLT networks to achieve end-to-end visibility in real-time while ensuring privacy and confidentiality."
Hyperledger is a multi-project open source collaborative effort hosted by The Linux Foundation created to advance cross-industry blockchain technologies. It is a global collaboration including leaders in finance, banking, Internet of Things, supply chains, manufacturing and technology.