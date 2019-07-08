App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2019 06:21 PM IST

PayU acquires online payment provider Red Dot

The founder will continue to retain a stake in the company, while the majority of other shareholders will exit.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

PayU, the payments and fintech business of Naspers, announces the acquisition of a majority stake in Red Dot Payment, a Southeast Asia focused online payment solutions provider. With this transaction, PayU expands into the Southeast Asia region and brings the total amount deployed in fintech investments and M&A to north of $700 million over the last three years.

With this deal, PayU will create a proposition for global merchants by integrating RDP platforms into the PayU Hub. PayU can now build a cross-border product by offering more local alternate payment methods and connectivity.

Laurent le Moal, CEO of PayU, commented, “This investment is PayU’s first step towards expansion in the SEA region. We will now provide our existing global merchants access to Southeast Asia with a single API integration, thus strengthening our global PayU Hub platform. Owing to the immense potential that the SEA market presents, PayU sees a vast opportunity in this region to grow and innovate further. We will continue to look for prospects to reinforce our footprints in this market.”

Randy Tan, CEO and Founder of Red Dot Payment, said, "We are proud of how far we have come and that PayU, a leading global fintech operator and investor, recognises the strength, depth, and breadth of the company that we have built with unwavering dedication over the past eight years. It has never been easy for global merchants to enter Southeast Asia as they benefit from RDP’s strong local connectivity combined with PayU’s global footprints and experience. We are pleased that RDP will be part of the Naspers’ fintech portfolio as we look forward to continued extension of our business and market position in Southeast Asia to be the fintech payment solutions champion in this region."

Under the terms of the agreement, PayU has acquired a majority stake in RDP in a transaction valuing the company at US$65 million. The founder will continue to retain a stake in the company, while the majority of other shareholders will exit.

First Published on Jul 8, 2019 06:21 pm

