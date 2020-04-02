Paytm Money’s Pravin Jadhav: Is he in or out?

After the departure of several senior management professionals last year, including Kiran Vaisreddy, Amit Sinha, Nitin Misra and Ankit Gera, Paytm seems to be losing another key asset – Pravin Jadhav. Speculation about the resignation of Paytm Money’s MD and CEO had been doing the rounds for the past month, though he has not confirmed it yet. According to an Entrackr report, he decided to move on largely because of differences over issues including ESOP allocation, annual salary and remuneration.

The Softbank-backed One97 Communications elevated Jadhav as MD and CEO in September 2019. However, he has been associated with Paytm Money since June 2017 as Consultant.

Jadhav once stated that he had discussed the idea of creating a wealth management platform with Paytm’s founder, Vijay Shekhar Sharma during a two hour cab drive in May 2017. That is when the duo decided to start Paytm Money.

A month later, Jadhav was the first employee on this fully-owned subsidiary of One97 Communications. By October 2017, he had bandied a group of engineers and focused on mutual funds as its core product offering. Their mission was clear – to build a tech-led, mobile-first product from scratch to make investment and wealth management easier and accessible to Indians across the board.

An industry veteran

Prior to joining Paytm Money, Jadhav was the Chief Product and Growth Officer of Servify, an aftersales service platform that integrates multiple partners including repair centres, logistic partners, payment gateway, distributors and retailers. He had also worked with Ohana Media as Head of Product and Marketing, and with Rediff.com as Head of Product Management.

He had once started his own company, Wishberg, which was later taken over by FreeCharge in 2014. Following this, he joined the financial service platform as Head of Growth. During his two years at FreeCharge, he was responsible for driving all core user, growth and business metrics including MAUs, transactions, user acquisition, retention and gross merchandise value.

In January 2020, Paytm Money announced its plans to offer stock market trading services, after receiving approval from markets regulator Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for broking services. With a user base of three million, it aimed to become a full-stack investment and wealth management platform with an investment of INR 250 crore. Jadhav’s apparent exit might, however, throw a spanner in the works.