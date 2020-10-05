Paytm's Mini App Store available on Android version of app | Here are all your questions answered

Paytm just dropped its own Mini App store on the Android version of the app. The company said in a press note that Paytm would be providing listing and distribution services to these mini-apps within the Paytm app without any extra charges.

How do you access Paytm's Mini App Store?

To access Paytm's Mini App store, you first have to download the Paytm app from the Google Play Store. Once you've installed the app, simply open it and scroll down to the 'Discover' section and hit 'Show More'. This will give you access to the apps, which have been divided as per the category. The individual apps have been listed in different categories, including Shopping, Healthcare, Food Ordering, News and Content, Education, Music and Podcast, Live TV, etc.

What is the Paytm App Store?

What Paytm is doing with its 'mini-app' store is sideloading the mobile browser version of the apps, which is different from native apps that you usually find on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Over 300 app-based service providers such as Decathlon, Ola, Park+, Rapido, Netmeds, 1MG, Domino's Pizza, FreshMenu and NoBroker have already joined the program which has been running in beta with select users and witnessed over 12 million visits in September.

How do payments work in the Mini App Store?

Payment options for services in the mini-app store include Paytm wallet, payments bank, Unified Payments Interface, net banking and credit, and debit cards. Paytm's Mini App store offers UPI at zero charges and levies a 2 percent charge for other instruments like credit cards.

What is the difference between the mobile website and the Mini App Store?

There is currently no difference between going on the mobile website and using the app in Paytm. That was at least the case for the apps we checked. You may get the benefit of auto-filling your data.

Is the Mini App Store available on iOS?

No, Paytm's app store is only available on the Android version of the app.