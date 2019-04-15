Paytm Money launches web version of its investment platform

Paytm Money, one of the largest online platforms for mutual fund investments, announced the launch of a web and mobile web version of its investment platform to assist users with the discovery and research of mutual funds while simplifying investments.

Paytm Money serves over 1 million users every month on its web platform and this new service is aimed towards catering to the needs of investment research and discovery of Mutual Funds users. Users shall continue to invest via the Android & iOS apps of Paytm Money for now and the company aims to introduce the ability to invest through web platform soon.

With the recent launch, the company has extended all this information for the convenience of its users on web & mobile web platform.

“Many of our users had requested for availability of Paytm Money on web & mobile web platforms for research & discovery of Mutual Funds, this launch is aimed towards serving our investors on platforms of their choice. In the next phase, we also plan to introduce ability to invest, manage investments & portfolio and advisory products as well on web.” said Pravin Jadhav, Whole-time Director of Paytm Money.

In addition to discovery, the company has also extended popular features like Search, Best Rated Mutual Funds, AMC & Fund Manager discovery through the web platform.

Within a few months of launch, Paytm Money has witnessed over 1 million users making it the largest commission-free platform for mutual fund investments in India. Recently, they announced that they have received SEBI approval for stock broking.

The company is fast innovating its offerings with introduction of Advisory Recommended Investment Packs - a curated portfolio of mutual funds, based on the research conducted by their in-house advisory team. They have also launched a single flow for faster payment of multiple SIPs on same day.