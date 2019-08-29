App
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2019 08:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Paytm Money introduces New Fund Offers subscription

It allows users to subscribe to NFO of mutual funds from over 40 AMCs in India

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Paytm Money, a leading online platform for mutual fund (MF) investments in the country, has launched an offering that allows users to subscribe to New Fund Offers (NFOs) of mutual funds. With this introduction, the platform will allow investments in NFOs from all 40 AMCs in India.

A NFO is the first subscription offering for any new fund offered by an investment company. It is offered to the public when a mutual fund is launched, allowing the investment firm to raise capital for purchasing securities.

While making the NFO announcement, a Paytm Money statement stated, that the company “has continued to focus on digitising and making investing seamless and near-real time since its launch; this includes fastest daily portfolio updates, flexibility to manage SIPs, real-time transactions processing thereby eliminating cut-off times, portfolio top-up and more. As a result, the company has been witnessing increasing adoption from existing mutual fund investors over the past few months. The platform has been continually improving its user experience to cater to the requirements of such investors and NFO subscriptions are the first of many such planned offerings."

The company's whole-time director Pravin Jadhav noted that investors, over a period get aligned with the investment philosophies of particular AMCs or Fund Managers. He added, "NFO subscriptions on Paytm Money will bring ease of starting a long investment relationship for such users from day zero."

Starting immediately, Paytm Money users can browse through all announced NFOs and can opt-in to get notified when NFOs are open for subscription.

"The mutual fund industry is expected to grow exponentially and double its size within the next four to five years. We expect a few new AMCs will be launched and also existing small / mid-sized AMCs to offer new unique scheme offerings to fill the market gaps. Our NFO offering on Paytm Money is a reflection of our positive outlook towards the industry," Jadhav added.

Within a year of its launch, Paytm Money, the wholly owned subsidiary of One97 Communications that owns and operates Paytm, claims to have grown to a user base of over three million with its focus on simplifying the investment experience. Earlier this year, the digital payments company said it will invest INR 750 crore to approximately double its monthly active user base on mobile to 250 million by March 2020.

First Published on Aug 29, 2019 08:28 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

