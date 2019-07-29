App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2019 07:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Paytm Money aims to cross 1 million active SIPs

It now contributes to about 40 percent of all mutual fund SIP registrations made via direct mode.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Paytm Money announced that it now contributes to about 40 percent of all mutual fund SIP registrations made via direct mode. The investment platform is now the single largest contributor of new SIP registrations for the Mutual Funds industry and witnesses 5000+ new SIP registrations every day.

Paytm Money now has 3 Million users within the first year of its launch and has made it extremely simple for investors to start and manage their SIP investments. The platform allows users to top-up, edit, and pause their SIPs anytime, or automate them through payment mandates across 200+ banks. It also offers the convenience of simply registering for SIP and paying later.

Pravin Jadhav, whole-time Director at Paytm Money said, “Our focus from day 1 has been to build the simplest & the most intuitive investment platform focussed towards both - first time & long term investors. More than 75 percent of users on our platform are SIP investors. Our leadership in the largest active SIP book is a result of the trust that our investors have in a safe & secure platform like Paytm Money. As our SIP registrations continue to grow every month, we expect to cross 1 million active SIPs soon.”

Close
Milind Barve, CEO & Managing Director, HDFC Mutual Fund said, “SIPs have emerged as a great way for building long term wealth for Indian individual investors and technology has made it easier to do the same with digital platforms such as Paytm Money, enabling financial inclusion of new breed of investors.”
First Published on Jul 29, 2019 07:46 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech #Paytm Money

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.