Paytm Money aims to cross 1 million active SIPs

Paytm Money announced that it now contributes to about 40 percent of all mutual fund SIP registrations made via direct mode. The investment platform is now the single largest contributor of new SIP registrations for the Mutual Funds industry and witnesses 5000+ new SIP registrations every day.

Paytm Money now has 3 Million users within the first year of its launch and has made it extremely simple for investors to start and manage their SIP investments. The platform allows users to top-up, edit, and pause their SIPs anytime, or automate them through payment mandates across 200+ banks. It also offers the convenience of simply registering for SIP and paying later.

Pravin Jadhav, whole-time Director at Paytm Money said, “Our focus from day 1 has been to build the simplest & the most intuitive investment platform focussed towards both - first time & long term investors. More than 75 percent of users on our platform are SIP investors. Our leadership in the largest active SIP book is a result of the trust that our investors have in a safe & secure platform like Paytm Money. As our SIP registrations continue to grow every month, we expect to cross 1 million active SIPs soon.”

Milind Barve, CEO & Managing Director, HDFC Mutual Fund said, “SIPs have emerged as a great way for building long term wealth for Indian individual investors and technology has made it easier to do the same with digital platforms such as Paytm Money, enabling financial inclusion of new breed of investors.”