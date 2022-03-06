PayPal is shutting down its services in Russia

(Image Courtesy: Reuters)

Payments service PayPal has announced it is shuttering services in Russia, joining the growing list of companies that have stopped or suspended activities in that country following its invasion of Ukraine.

PayPal CEO Dan Schulman said the company supports Ukraine and condemned Russia's actions.



We received a letter from @Dan_Schulman, CEO PayPal. So now it’s official: PayPal shuts down its services in Russia citing Ukraine aggression. Thank you @PayPal for your supporting! Hope that soon you will open it in for pic.twitter.com/RaJxEMSLQe

— Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) March 5, 2022

Ukraine vice prime minister Mykhailo Fedorov had appealed to PayPal on Twitter to shut down services in Russia, and Schulman responded with an open letter to Fedorov.

Schulman said his company stood with Ukraine "and stands with the international community in condemning Russia's violent military aggression".

PayPal had worked closely with governments "to comply with applicable laws and sanctions" and given the circumstances, "suspending services in Russia", he said.

Schulman said the company was doing all it could to support their staff in the region. PayPal has also stopped accepting new users from Russia.

Speaking to The Verge, PayPal spokesperson Aidan Kelly said the company would "continue work to process customer withdraws for a period of time, ensuring that account balances are dispersed in line with applicable laws and regulations”.

US Payments firms Visa and Mastercard, too, announced that they were suspending all operations in Russia, over the ongoing invasion of Ukraine. They said they will work with clients and partners to cease transactions in the region.

