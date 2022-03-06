English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Traders Carnival 16th Edition - 6 days 15 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    PayPal is shutting down its services in Russia

    PayPal CEO Dan Schulman has said the company stands with Ukraine and condemns Russia's military aggression.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 06, 2022 / 11:24 AM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Reuters)

    (Image Courtesy: Reuters)


    Payments service PayPal has announced it is shuttering services in Russia, joining the growing list of companies that have stopped or suspended activities in that country following its invasion of Ukraine.

    PayPal CEO Dan Schulman said the company supports Ukraine and condemned Russia's actions.

    Ukraine vice prime minister Mykhailo Fedorov had appealed to PayPal on Twitter to shut down services in Russia, and Schulman responded with an open letter to Fedorov.

    Schulman said his company stood with Ukraine "and stands with the international community in condemning Russia's violent military aggression".

    PayPal had worked closely with governments "to comply with applicable laws and sanctions" and given the circumstances, "suspending services in Russia", he said.

    Close

    Related stories

    Also Read: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Highlights | Putin likens Western sanctions to war as Russian assault traps Ukrainian civilians

    Schulman said the company was doing all it could to support their staff in the region. PayPal has also stopped accepting new users from Russia.

    Speaking to The Verge, PayPal spokesperson Aidan Kelly said the company would "continue work to process customer withdraws for a period of time, ensuring that account balances are dispersed in line with applicable laws and regulations”.

    US Payments firms Visa and Mastercard, too, announced that they were suspending all operations in Russia, over the ongoing invasion of Ukraine. They said they will work with clients and partners to cease transactions in the region.

    Click here for live updates on the Russia-Ukraine war.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #PayPal #Russia sanctions #Russia Ukraine Conflict #Russia Ukraine crisis #Twitter
    first published: Mar 6, 2022 11:13 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.