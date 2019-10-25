App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2019 07:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PayNearby and TRRAIN to digitally upskill 20 lakh retailers

Collaboration to digitally empower India’s retailer community through upskilling, financial planning and career guidance.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

PayNearby has collaborated with TRRAIN Circle to provide digital upskilling tools to retailers through TRRAIN Circle’s exclusive mobile-friendly content to arm retail workers with the essential skills to lead a more rewarding life.

As India’s leading hyperlocal FinTech network, PayNearby aims to digitally upskill over 20 lakh retailers spread across the length and breadth of the country by joining hands with TRRAIN Circle (Trust for Retailers and Retail Associates of India), an enterprise that aims at improving the life of retail employees.

Despite the growth in digitalization, India is still struggling with stunted growth in financial inclusion, majorly due to the lack of financial and technological literacy among the masses. PayNearby has been working relentlessly towards its mission of ‘Har Dukaan Digital Pradhan’ since inception to bridge the massive digital and financial gap in India. The company has succeeded in leveraging the ‘Digital Pradhans’ to provide many essential services such as Aadhaar banking, domestic money transfer, insurance, access to government schemes, and many more to the masses.

Close

Collaborating with TRRAIN Circle is another milestone in the journey, as it will ensure that retailers at the first mile upskill themselves and are able to deliver the financial products seamlessly to the customers at the last mile. The partnership will enable e-learning videos along with a slew of skilling and knowledge-building courses including financial and insurance planning and career guidance to the PayNearby retailers. Additionally, the platform will also promote holistic well-being by hosting in-house counselling for the retailers. So, the next time someone walks into a retail store they can withdraw cash, transfer money and pay utility bills from a more aware and empowered retailer!

related news

PayNearby’s widespread retailer network of ~7,50,000 Digital Pradhans are present across 16,722 PIN-codes. So, the next time someone walks into a retail store they can buy essentials, withdraw cash, transfer money and pay utility bills from a more aware and empowered retailer!

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 25, 2019 07:33 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Range of BS6 Cars
Future Begins Now with BS6