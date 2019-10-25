PayNearby and TRRAIN to digitally upskill 20 lakh retailers

PayNearby has collaborated with TRRAIN Circle to provide digital upskilling tools to retailers through TRRAIN Circle’s exclusive mobile-friendly content to arm retail workers with the essential skills to lead a more rewarding life.

As India’s leading hyperlocal FinTech network, PayNearby aims to digitally upskill over 20 lakh retailers spread across the length and breadth of the country by joining hands with TRRAIN Circle (Trust for Retailers and Retail Associates of India), an enterprise that aims at improving the life of retail employees.

Despite the growth in digitalization, India is still struggling with stunted growth in financial inclusion, majorly due to the lack of financial and technological literacy among the masses. PayNearby has been working relentlessly towards its mission of ‘Har Dukaan Digital Pradhan’ since inception to bridge the massive digital and financial gap in India. The company has succeeded in leveraging the ‘Digital Pradhans’ to provide many essential services such as Aadhaar banking, domestic money transfer, insurance, access to government schemes, and many more to the masses.

Collaborating with TRRAIN Circle is another milestone in the journey, as it will ensure that retailers at the first mile upskill themselves and are able to deliver the financial products seamlessly to the customers at the last mile. The partnership will enable e-learning videos along with a slew of skilling and knowledge-building courses including financial and insurance planning and career guidance to the PayNearby retailers. Additionally, the platform will also promote holistic well-being by hosting in-house counselling for the retailers. So, the next time someone walks into a retail store they can withdraw cash, transfer money and pay utility bills from a more aware and empowered retailer!