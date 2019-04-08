Payment provider Klarna launches global customer authentication platform

Klarna, a global payments provider, announced the launch of its global authentication platform — an aggregator with multiple global and local authentication solutions. The platform allows multinational businesses, including merchants and other banks, to provide a simple, secure and personalised customer authentication experience irrespective of market, through a one-time integration.

Klarna has enabled millions of customers globally to shop securely without compromising their experience through an in house-developed customer authentication platform. This platform is now made available for other businesses. Businesses will benefit from an easy set-up giving them instant access to a wide range of global and local authentication methods to choose from.

The platform allows businesses to choose authentication methods best suited for their customers. It will also keep their customers' data safe, while remaining regulatory compliant, without adding unnecessary friction to the user experience. Once the authentication platform has been embedded on the site it will always be kept up-to-date as new authentication methods are automatically added without any extra work from the site owners' developers. Klarna controls and continuously optimises the user experience, so businesses can focus on continuing to develop their core operations.