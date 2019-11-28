App
Last Updated : Nov 28, 2019 08:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Payment Council of India to host “Digital Money’ event on December 4

The conference will have discussions around the different facets of digital payments and the conference is aiming to evangelise and also promote the sector.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Payments Council of India is all set to host the 12th edition of its annual conference ‘Digital Money’ which will take place on the on 4th December 2019 at Taj Lands’ End Mumbai. The Payments Council of India was formed under the aegis of IAMAI in the year 2013 catering to the needs of the digital payment industry.

The conference will have discussions around the different facets of digital payments and the conference is aiming to evangelise and also promote the sector as one of the pillars for driving the digital giant dream, which has the potential to generate revenue and employment generation for the country.

Suresh Rajagopalan, Chief Product Officer, FSS said, “Globally, India is acknowledged as one of the most exciting digital payment markets with sustained regulatory evangelism, leading payment innovations such as UPI and rapid growth of Fintech industry. With a continual push towards digitization, payment service providers need to adopt a new paradigm to serve a large and diverse populace of underserved consumers. The adoption of open banking models will enable financial institutions generate economies of scale, consumerise innovation, expand value chains, helping India leapfrog to a cashless economy.”

The digital payments industry is estimated to touch $500 billion by 2020, which would end up contributing around 15% to the country’s GDP. The digital payments space is constantly evolving, and the payments industry has been gaining momentum and is expected to grow at an exponential rate.

The conference will serve as a learning platform for the participants to understand the new-age cashless trends in the country and will also serve as platform for industry stalwarts to collaborate, regulators to lead initiatives & experts to provide insights that will drive the growth of the Digital Payment Industry.

First Published on Nov 28, 2019 08:53 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

