App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Sep 30, 2019 07:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Payment app TWID raises Rs 10 crore through seed funding round

The mobile-first platform empowers its users to track all the rewards and loyalty points at one place.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

TWID, a digital payment app, announced that it has secured Rs 10 Cr from SCV LLC, a family-owned business of tech entrepreneurs, as part of their seed round of funding. TWID is a futuristic payment app that seamlessly pools multiple loyalty/reward points of banks, retail, entertainment, F&B, travel, etc. and enables the consumers to seamlessly access and redeem them.

The mobile-first platform empowers its users to track all the rewards and loyalty points at one place, and spend them just like cash across many online and offline retail stores, making their existing and future reward points valuable. It is currently available on Google Play.

The company has previously secured funds from many marquee investors like YourNest Fund, Whiteboard Capital, and Capillary Technologies.

Close

Founder of SCV LLC says, “In U.S., the rewards ecosystem is compelling and completely consumer-centric. As India’s consumption story evolves along with a rising middle class who are price-sensitive, rewards will be the key differentiator for retailers and services providers alike. The TWID platform plays a critical role in the aggregation of rewards across various industries and provides a single source for accumulation, redemption, and ease of use. The team has built a simple, elegant, easy to use platform and we are excited to be partners in their journey.”

related news

within the first year of operation, TWID is aiming to on-board additional 50+ brands and banks with their rewards pool, over 3 Lakh+ merchant base to accept TWID as a mode of payment and over 3 million active users to transact using TWID.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 30, 2019 07:58 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.