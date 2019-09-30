Payment app TWID raises Rs 10 crore through seed funding round

TWID, a digital payment app, announced that it has secured Rs 10 Cr from SCV LLC, a family-owned business of tech entrepreneurs, as part of their seed round of funding. TWID is a futuristic payment app that seamlessly pools multiple loyalty/reward points of banks, retail, entertainment, F&B, travel, etc. and enables the consumers to seamlessly access and redeem them.

The mobile-first platform empowers its users to track all the rewards and loyalty points at one place, and spend them just like cash across many online and offline retail stores, making their existing and future reward points valuable. It is currently available on Google Play.

The company has previously secured funds from many marquee investors like YourNest Fund, Whiteboard Capital, and Capillary Technologies.

Founder of SCV LLC says, “In U.S., the rewards ecosystem is compelling and completely consumer-centric. As India’s consumption story evolves along with a rising middle class who are price-sensitive, rewards will be the key differentiator for retailers and services providers alike. The TWID platform plays a critical role in the aggregation of rewards across various industries and provides a single source for accumulation, redemption, and ease of use. The team has built a simple, elegant, easy to use platform and we are excited to be partners in their journey.”