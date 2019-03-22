PayLogic, eCurrency to deliver new global retail payment solutions

PayLogic, a payment systems technology company, and eCurrency, Digital Fiat Currency technology company, has announced a partnership to deploy new generation of National Retail Payment Solutions.

The solution comprises of Digital Fiat Currency, payment switch and e-money wallets with improved security, usability, interoperability, and settlement efficiency.

The joint solution significantly reduces risks of payment processing and promotes financial inclusion for the businesses and people across the globe.

This partnership expects to enable fast and secure payments between banks, e-money services providers, and merchants. The solution can be connected with banking networks and existing e-money systems.

Transactions and settlements between the senders and recipients will be instant and final, executed in Digital Fiat Currency issued by the central bank, also known as CBDC (central bank digital currency).