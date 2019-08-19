App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2019 01:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Patent leaks reveal electrically supercharged BMW S1000RR

An electric supercharger has the potential to eliminate most of the drawbacks of a standard turbocharger or a supercharger, as it does not eat into the engine power or cause a turbo lag.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

After updating its decade old flagship superbike, the S1000RR, Bavarian automobile manufacturer BMW is already working on an electric-supercharged version of the motorcycle. Leaked patents from a German patent office reveal interesting information about the superbike.

An electric supercharger has the potential to eliminate most of the drawbacks of a standard turbocharger or a supercharger, as it does not eat into the engine power or cause turbo lag. It draws its power from a small yet powerful battery which allows it to offer a power surge right from the beginning. This translates to consistent power delivery throughout the rev band. It also helps in lowering tailpipe emissions by keeping the revs low.

An article in Bennetts states that the new patent document uses a rather simplistic illustration of the system, but shows the compressor driven by an electric motor pushing air into the combustion chamber, via an intercooler.

BMW is yet to make any official announcement about the upcoming upgrade, but it is expected that the company will give the first glance of this concept soon. Currently, the 2020 BMW S1000RR is powered by a 1-liter, 4-cylinder liquid-cooled engine which makes 205 PS of maximum power and 113 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.

First Published on Aug 19, 2019 01:26 pm

tags #Auto #BMW #S1000RR #Technology #trends

