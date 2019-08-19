Patent leaks reveal electrically supercharged BMW S1000RR

After updating its decade old flagship superbike, the S1000RR, Bavarian automobile manufacturer BMW is already working on an electric-supercharged version of the motorcycle. Leaked patents from a German patent office reveal interesting information about the superbike.

An electric supercharger has the potential to eliminate most of the drawbacks of a standard turbocharger or a supercharger, as it does not eat into the engine power or cause turbo lag. It draws its power from a small yet powerful battery which allows it to offer a power surge right from the beginning. This translates to consistent power delivery throughout the rev band. It also helps in lowering tailpipe emissions by keeping the revs low.

An article in Bennetts states that the new patent document uses a rather simplistic illustration of the system, but shows the compressor driven by an electric motor pushing air into the combustion chamber, via an intercooler.