Patent drawings of Harley-Davidson's Pan America, 975 Streetfighter and 1250 Custom concepts leaked online

Design patents filed by Harley-Davidson with the European Union Intellectual Property Office have been leaked, and they give a clear idea of what is in store from the American cruiser maker. The images are in line Harley Davidson’s concept bikes unveiled last year that include an adventure tourer called the Pan America 1250, a 975 Streetfighter and a 1250 Custom.

Two of the three images sport saree guards. That means it is safe to assume that the motorcycles will be India centric, if not produced in India. All three patents sport the signature Harley-Davidson V-twin engines, but the power outputs of the engines are still under wraps.

All three bikes also sport a rear licence plate mount and the Pan America gets alloy wheels in place of the wire-spoke rims showcased with the concept. This suggests that the ADV bike will be a more road-biased tourer.

While Pan America will take on the fast growing ADV segment, the Streetfighter seems like it will be competing with the likes of Ducati's Monster series and Kawasaki's Z series. The Custom on the other hand looks the most tradition in terms of Harley bikes.

Although no more revelations have been made, Harley-Davidson has announced that the bikes will enter production by 2020. Till then, it would be best to wait for more spy-shots, leaks or further announcements from the company.