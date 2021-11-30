MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Parliamentary panel on Data Protection Bill to seek extension for report submission

PP Chaudhary, the chairman of the panel, will move the motion in Lok Sabha on December 1 seeking an extension till the last week of the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament.

Moneycontrol News
November 30, 2021 / 09:33 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

The Joint Committee of Parliament (JCP) on the Personal Data Protection Bill will move a motion in Lok Sabha on December 1 seeking extension of time for presentation of report till last week of the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament.

The panel adopted the draft report on the Bill last week after two years of deliberations and five extensions.

Chairman of the committee, PP Chaudhary will move the motion in the Lower House.

READ: Here are 7 things you should know about Data Protection Bill

"That this House do extend up to the last week of the Winter Session of Parliament, 2021, the time for presentation of the Report of the Joint Committee on the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019," read the note “Revised List of Business” uploaded on Lok Sabha website.

The JCP on the Bill, that seeks to regulate the use of individual's data by the government and private companies, was constituted in the Lok Sabha in December 2019 and was expected to submit its report in the Budget Session.

But panel chairman, Chaudhary of the ruling BJP, moved a motion in July seeking extension up to the Winter Session of Parliament for the 30-member panel to submit its report. That was for the fifth time the committee's tenure has been extended.

Also, read: Data protection bill is Orwellian, loaded in favour of the government: Justice BN Srikrishna

The draft of the Bill has called for storing sensitive personal data in India, obligations of data fiduciaries to deploy safeguards, and grievance redressal mechanism. The proposal for the bill came after the Supreme Court declared in 2017 privacy a fundamental right and directed the government to come up with the data protection regime.
Tags: #BJP Lok Sabha #Current Affairs #Data protection #Data Protection Bill #India #Winter Session of Parliament #Wire News
first published: Nov 30, 2021 09:31 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.