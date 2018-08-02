Parents now paying tutors up to $20 an hour to help kids excel at popular game Fortnite

Parents are now shelling out up to USD 20 per hour for private tutors who can help their children excel at the acclaimed video game Fortnite.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, until recently, people who were taking help and attending classes to advance their Fortnite-playing skills were only adult hobbyists and teenagers who wished to be pro gamers. The agencies that provide the classes are now being hired by parents who do not want their children falling behind their friends and classmates.

These coaches can also be found on social media or through contracting sites; one such site Bidvine claims to have hired out more than 1,400 tutors since March.

The Wall Street Journal’s report cites parents who say that hiring a Fortnite tutor is like hiring a coach who helps their child excel at a sport. Some even sit in on the classes to make sure their children ‘level up’. On the other hand, there are some parents who take classes so that they can successfully play alongside their children.

Since its release in July 2017, the game has evolved into a proving ground of sorts and has up to 125 million players, of all ages, worldwide. It features an open world free mode where at least 100 players can be pitted against each other and the last one standing is the victor.

Winning a game of Fortnite comes with its list of advantages: bragging rights, which were previously reserved for the likes of sports personalities, season passes, battle passes, skins, weapons, V-Bucks, and much more.