Parents in the UK say children being bullied, pressure Amazon to change Alexa's name

Parents in the UK said their children are being bullied for sharing their name with Amazon's virtual assistant Alexa.

Amazon may have run into a unique dilemma with Alexa - one that it might be unsure how to solve. Parents in the United Kingdom are upset that the company's virtual assistant is causing problems for children who share its name.

Parents complained the Alexa jokes are practically relentless and children are being constantly bullied because of the name, the BBC reported. The situation is so bad, some parents have gone ahead and changed the legal name of their child.

This has put Amazon in a difficult position as the options include either changing the name of its assistant or telling parents to not name their kids Alexa - both of which are problematic.

Amazon told BBC, "As an alternative to Alexa, we also offer several other wake words customers can choose from, including Echo, Computer, and Amazon. We value feedback from customers, and as with everything we do, we will continue to look for ways to offer them more choice in this area."

However, while Amazon said it is "saddened" and noted that other wake words are available for the virtual assistant, this is not a solution. All branding and promotion by the company still heavily relies on 'Alexa' to identify the service. Also, most people do not go out of their way to change the default wake words anyway.

There are more than 4,000 people called Alexa aged under 25 in the UK, and parent said schools have not been of much help.

Lauren Johnson, from Massachusetts, USA, has started a campaign called Alexa is a Human. She told the BBC, ""If I do a presentation at work, as soon as I say my name someone always makes a comment. I think it's ethically unacceptable that a brand can hijack a human name and totally change its meaning. My name is my identity. I would encourage everyone who is called Alexa to fight for their name. It is Amazon who has to step back."