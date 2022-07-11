Panasonic launches Toughbook 40 laptop in India

(Image Courtesy: Panasonic)

Panasonic has launched its rugged Toughbook 40 laptop in India. The laptop comes at a starting price of Rs. 3.75 lakhs but is aimed more at businesses and law enforcement agencies, rather than the public at large.

The briefcase style laptop has modular functionality and is built using a magnesium alloy chassis. It's heavy at 3.37 kg and carries an IP66 rating for dust and water resistance. It has MIL-STD-810H rating in temperature, humidity and vibration testing, and can survive drops of up to 1.8m.

It is also a fully functional, Windows 11 laptop with a 1200 nit 14-inch FHD display and a modular design that allows the user to swap out seven components including battery, memory and storage. The Toughbook 40 comes with 11th generation Intel i5 and i7 vPro processors, and optional AMD dedicated graphics or Intel's Xe Graphics.

"With up to seven user-replaceable and upgradeable areas, TOUGHBOOK 40 allows mobile workers to modify the device quickly and easily for different challenges," said Vijay Wadhawan, Director, System Solutions, Panasonic India.

"It is engineered with an aim to provide a world-class solution combining hardware, software, accessories and professional services for customers across the enterprise, public sector and emergency services. With its incredible capability to be tailored for tasks, we expect the TOUGHBOOK 40 to become the go to rugged device for such industries and businesses.”