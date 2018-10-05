Panasonic Eluga X1, Eluga X1 Pro launched with IR-based Face Unlock and AI-features

Panasonic has unveiled two new smartphones in India – Eluga X1 and Eluga X1 Pro. The semi-premium smartphones sport 2.5D curved glass design with a notch-screen and come in Silver and Dark Grey colours. Additionally, the more premium of the duo, Eluga X1 Pro, comes with wireless battery charging feature.

Both smartphones share nearly identical features, except for higher RAM, storage and the wireless charging feature on Eluga X1 Pro. While Eluga X1 comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, Eluga X1 Pro comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option. The devices have been priced Rs 22,990 and Rs 26,990 respectively and will be available for purchase from major retail stores along with Flipkart. The sale will begin from October 10.

Panasonic Eluga X1 and Eluga X1 Pro specifications

Panasonic Eluga X1 and Eluga X1 Pro sport a 6.18 inch FHD+ notch display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. The display resolution is set at 1080*2246 pixels and has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The smartphones measure 155mm x 75.5mm x 7.85mm and is slightly on the higher side of the weight at 195 grams. The unibody devices come with stainless steel body with a glass screen.

Both Eluga X1 and Eluga X1 Pro are powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 processor with clock rate of 2.0 GHz. As mentioned, Eluga X1 comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, whereas Eluga X1 Pro comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Both devices support memory expansion upto 256GB via microSD card and runs on Android 8.1 Oreo. For graphic processing, the smartphones are equipped with a Mali-G72 MP3 graphic processor.

On the optics front, both smartphones don dual-rear camera setup with 16MP+5MP sensors. The AI-powered cameras come with features such as Bokeh mode, AI beautification, live photos, back light effect, etc. At the front, the company has incorporated an AI-enabled 16MP camera for selfies, video calling etc. Apart from Bokeh mode, the front camera has features such as group selfie, live photos, facemoji among others.

In addition to the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for security, both Eluga X1 and Eluga X1 Pro come with Infra-red AI Face Unlock feature which analyses 256 facial dot recognition points of a user’s face and is much more secured than the more commonly found photo-based face unlock feature.

The devices pack a 3,000 mAh battery and comes with connectivity features such as 4G VoLTE compatibility, Bluetooth 4.2, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, A-GPS, IR Blaster, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, Type-C 1.0 USB connector.

Interestingly, Panasonic has ditched the 3.5mm audio jack on the newer devices. However, they made amends by providing a USB Type-C to 3.5mm jack adapter out-of-the-box.